After Stokes, Buttler slams the hectic cricketing calendar

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler has slammed the modern-day cricketing schedule where players are forced to play one series after another, without having the requisite break in between.

"I feel for the players to be honest. There are certain players who have the ability to play all three formats but that is kind of impossible because of the schedules," Buttler told The Evening Standard.

"That is a frustration I would have if I was a young player growing up now, that you don’t want to feel pigeon-holed as a player because the schedule doesn’t allow you to play everything."

Buttler, who led England to their second T20 World Cup trophy last year added that because of overlaps, some players, picked for both formats will have to sit out, due to scheduling conflicts.

"It’s going to be pretty impossible for those guys to be involved in Bangladesh, so it’s really important we expose them here and give them opportunity. We’ve got to use these games here and in Bangladesh to experiment a bit, expose people to playing international cricket. That’s just something we have to manage the whole way through. If we play well, I think we should win games of cricket,"

England are currently playing an ODI series in South Africa after which they will travel to New Zealand to play a two-match Test series.

After the culmination of the Kiwi tour, the three lions will travel to the Indian subcontinent to face Bangladesh in a white-ball series. And all this comes in a year when English players will be participating in the IPL as well as the ODI World Cup scheduled in India.

Buttler's statement comes a day after former ODI allrounder Ben Stokes also highlighted the scheduling problem in cricket.

Notably, after England lost yet another ODI match, ‘Wisden’ on Twitter asked its followers, ‘What is England’s biggest issue in ODI cricket’, to which Stokes replied, quote tweeting, ‘Begins with S ends with E and has chedul in there as well’.

The inability to play all three formats due to the cramped scheduling forced Stokes to quit the ODI game last year. Several other cricketers have also given up one format or another as they can't keep up with the rigours of nonstop cricket.

(With inputs from agencies)