Begins with 'S' and ends with 'E', Ben Stokes' latest tweet sheds light on new-age cricket's biggest problem

Excess of anything is bad and that goes for everything. New-age cricket is topping the list of things that have seen repercussions of its over utilisation – be it in the form of excess scheduling or cramping it by adding more and more domestic or franchise-based T20 leagues. With the surge in several T20 leagues across the world, the cricket calendar looks like one tight window for any cricketer who once wished to play all three formats. Ben Stokes – a world cup winner with England announced his retirement from the ODI cricket last year owing to the same reason; and if a solution to this isn’t figured out soon, don’t be surprised to see more players following the same path.

After England’s first ODI loss to South Africa on Friday in Bloemfontein, ‘Wisden’ on Twitter asked its followers, ‘What is England’s biggest issue in ODI cricket’, to which Stokes replied, retweeting, ‘Begins with S ends with E and has chedul in there as well’.

Those who are aware of new-age cricket’s nitty-gritties know what did Stokes mean; while for those who didn’t, England’s star all-rounder pointed out ‘SCHEDULE’ as the main reason for England’s downfall in white-ball cricket lately. This answer looked like coming straight from the heart as Stokes had expressed displeasure over cricket’s scheduling last year while announcing his retirement from ODI cricket.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years," the star-all-rounder had said.