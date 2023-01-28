SA vs ENG: Sisanda Magala's game-changing spell gave us momentum, says Bavuma after 1st ODI win

In their quest for a direct qualification for the forthcoming 2023 World Cup in India, South Africa needed to win the first ODI against England – and to their relief, that only happened. On Friday in Bloemfontein, the hosts drew first blood in the three-match series by winning the close-fought contest by 27 runs. Though Van der Dussen must be credited for laying a foundation with a stunning hundred in the first innings, it was a game-changing spell from rookie Sisanda Magala that actually turned the tide in favour of the hosts during England’s chase. Captain Temba Bavuma, who returned to form with 36 off 28 balls, lauded the pacer who broke crucial partnerships.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the Proteas got off to a good start, taking on the returning Jofra Archer to cleaners. After losing both openers and Aiden Markram cheaply on 13, it was the right-handed batter Van Dussen who took the onus on himself and started building partnerships with lower-order batters. Courtesy his fourth ODI hundred, South Africa posted a challenging total of 298 for seven on the board.

England’s chase had their fans cheering for them as both Jason Roy and Dawid Malan provided a brilliant start to the team. While Malan completed his fifty, Roy announced his return to form with a courageous hundred.

Seamer Malaga first picked up Malan on 59 and then trapped talented Harry Brook leg-before-wicket on zero. Those scalps brought the momentum back to South Africa, who looked like making a comeback in the game. Wickets to experienced Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje made it look like a reality before Malaga again hopped in and picked a crucial wicket of Moeen Ali, breaking England’s back.

"The man of the match, that's where the game changed for us, got us some momentum, the guys after him rode the momentum,” Bavuma said.

Then it was about time before South African pacers wrapped up England’s innings on 271 and claimed a 21-run win.

Showering praises on his pace battery, who delivered at the right time and helped them win the match, Bavuma said, “Magala was a threat, they haven't seen much of him. But I was expecting one of our bowlers to do something special. Anrich showed his quality and raw pace. We'll take the win; we need the points. The conversation will be, are we happy with how we went about our business?"