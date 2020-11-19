After IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma begins fitness training at NCA

India batsman Rohit Sharma has begun his fitness training on Thursday at the National Cricket Academy.

Rohit has been added in Test squad after being rested for India’s limited-overs fixtures against Australia. He was included in the revised Test squad after leading his IPL team (Mumbai Indians) to its fifth title.

Even though Rohit had declared himself fit, the BCCI, however, felt he needed more time to recover from the hamstring injury he had suffered during the IPL. This triggered a massive debate of ver his fitness.

Sharma ended his woeful IPL season on a high after scoring 68 runs in the finals.

Rohit's fitness is crucial for Team India as skipper Kohli has decided to depart after playing the first Test against the Aussies.

Ishant Sharma on Wednesday is also present at the NCA for his injury rehab. Both Ishant and Rohit Sharma will fly to Australia together and undergo a 14-day quarantine before joining the team.