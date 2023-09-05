AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head record of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, pitch report, weather update & more

AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will clash in the last fixture before Super Fours stage commences in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The two teams are set to meet on Tuesday (Sep 5) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This match will be of significant importance as neither of the two teams has qualified for the next stage.

Sri Lanka won their opening match against Bangladesh, while, Afghanistan suffered an 89-run loss against the same team. The result of this match is likely to affect Bangladesh’s fortunes as well. Only two of these Group B teams will qualify to join India and Pakistan in the Super Fours.

Before the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in ODIs.

AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

Sri Lanka has a 6-3 lead over Afghanistan in the head-to-head battle in ODIs. The two teams have crossed paths ten times in the 50-over format, with Sri Lank securing six victories and Afghanistan winning on only three occasions. One game in 2022 ended in a no-result.

Total ODIs played: 10

Won by Afghanistan: 3

Won by Sri Lanka: 6

No-result matches: 1

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI Asia Cup

Both teams have gone up against each other twice in the Asia Cup tournament, with both of them winning one game each.

AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka pitch report

There has been only one game played at the venue so far in the tournament where Bangladesh scored a massive total of 334 batting first. The pitch is once again expected to be a high-scoring one and the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first to put the opposition under pressure.

AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka weather report

There are high chances of rain in Lahore, and humidity of upto 72% is expected. The temperature may vary between 33-34 degrees Celsius.

AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka probable playing XIs

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match details

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Match: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 6, Asia Cup 2023

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 5, 03:00 PM IST

Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network, Disney+Hotstar app and website

(With inputs from agencies)

