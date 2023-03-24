AFG vs PAK 1st T20 live streaming: Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20 match preview, time, venue and playing XI

AFG vs PAK 1st T20 live streaming: Afghanistan will take on Pakistan on Friday, March 24, in the first T20 match at UAE’s iconic Sharjah cricket stadium. This is the best opportunity for Afghanistan to stun the rival side, because they have not defeated Pakistan in the shortest cricket format yet. Various senior players on Pakistan’s side are not playing in this series as selectors have asked them to take a rest ahead of the World Cup this year.

It will be interesting to watch if players like Ihsanullah and Azam Khan can maintain their stellar play against Afghanistan after the recently concluded PSL.

AFG vs PAK 1st T20 match details

The first T20 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played on Friday, March 24. The venue of the match is UAE’s Sharjah cricket stadium. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST and at 9:00 PM PKT. Live-stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

AFG vs PAK 1st T20 match live streaming details

It must be noted that Afghanistan vs Pakistan series won’t be televised in India. To watch the live streaming of the AFG vs PAK 1st T20 match, fans should visit the FanCode website or use the FanCode app.

In Pakistan, the match will be televised LIVE on Geo Super and PTV. The match will start at 9:00 PKT.

AFG vs PAK 1st T20 match playing XI (Predicted)

Afghanistan playing XI: Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah

