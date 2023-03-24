AFG vs PAK T20 series: Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 schedule, squad, H2H & live-streaming details

AFG vs PAK T20 series: Pakistan cricket team will take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series starting from Friday, March 24. This is Pakistan’s first T20 international match after they lost to England in the final match of the last year’s T20 world cup. On the other side is Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan, which is coming off an impressive victory against UAE in the recent three-match series.

Shadab Khan will be leading the Pakistani side after Babar Azam was asked by selectors to take rest ahead of the looming World Cup this year. The series will also provide the players with a last chance to prove their mettle as selectors mull over finalising their squads for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan will be a more difficult opponent for Afghanistan to handle. In addition to Shadab, the team features Imad Wasim, who is back, as well as powerful batsmen like Muhammad Haris, wicket-keeper Azam Khan, and new pace sensation Ihsan Ullah.

AFG vs PAK T20 series full schedule

A total of three matches will be played between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Here is the full schedule of the AFG vs PAK T20 series.

1st T20I - Friday, March 24, Sharjah, 9:30 PM IST

2nd T20I - Sunday, March 26, Sharjah, 9:30 PM IST

3rd T20I - Wednesday, March 29, Sharjah, 9:30 PM IST

AFG vs PAK live streaming details

It must be noted that Afghanistan vs Pakistan series won’t be televised in India. To watch the live streaming of AFG vs PAK T20 matches, fans should visit the FanCode website or use the FanCode app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be televised LIVE on Geo Super and PTV. Matches will start at 9:00 PKT.

AFG vs PAK head-to-head record

Afghanistan and Pakistan have met thrice in the T20 cricket format. All three matches have been won by Pakistan. Afghanistan will look forward to changing the trend in the upcoming series.

AFG vs PAK T20 series full squad

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Afsar Zazai(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal