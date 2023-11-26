2nd T20I: India hammer Australia in Trivandrum to go 2-0 up in five-match series

The Indian Team has taken a 2-0 lead over Australia in the five-match series with a impressive 44-run win in the second T20I in Trivandrum on Sunday. Top-order sparked the show with the fifties as India registered the highest innings total against the Oz in the shortest format. Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball in hand, picking three wickets each as India walked away with a dominant win.

Asked to bat first, the Indian openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, put the fifth gear immediately, with Jaiswal taking the lead. The young prodigy slammed his quickest fifty in T20Is inside the Powerplay before edging one to the short-third man on 25-ball 53, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

An 87-run stand for the second wicket between Gaikwad and keeper-batter Ishan Kishan propelled India to cross 150 inside the 15th over, with both completing their respective fifties. Two quick wickets couldn’t hamper India’s momentum, as last match hero Rinku Singh began from where he had left, slamming a nine-ball 31, hitting four fours and two sixes.

India posted 235 for four in 20 overs, courtesy of an all-around show.

Matthew Short and Steve Smith provided a blistering start, but India picked three wickets inside the first six overs to curb their momentum, including the big one of the returning Glenn Maxwell. Another wicket shortly put Australia’s back against the wall.

That, however, motivated the hard hitters, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, at the crease to go for the kill, and they did. The pair added 81 runs for the fifth wicket in just 31 balls, with both cracking towering sixes.

Wickets tumbled after that point, and despite Matthew Wade’s brave approach, Australia couldn’t get closer to the total and ended their innings on 191 for nine.

With this, they lost the second successive game in this series, falling on the brink of losing the five-match T20Is.