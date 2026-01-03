/'Where will this politicising of sport lead?' Shashi Tharoor hits out at BCCI over Mustafizur exit

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has strongly criticised the BCCI after Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season, calling the move unfair and deeply troubling. Tharoor questioned why a professional cricketer was being punished for political developments in his country and warned against mixing sport with politics. KKR terminated Mustafizur’s contract after receiving instructions from the BCCI earlier this week. The left-arm pacer had been bought by the franchise for Rs 9.2 crore at the auction. Following the decision, the board assured KKR that it would be allowed to sign a replacement player.

The move came amid growing tension after reports of violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, including the recent killing of a Hindu man.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tharoor questions BCCI decision

Reacting to the decision, Tharoor took to the social media platform X and expressed strong disagreement. He said it was wrong to single out an individual player for issues beyond his control. Tharoor also raised a sharp question, asking whether the BCCI would have taken the same step if the player involved had been someone else, pointing towards the danger of religion-based decisions in sport. He warned that such actions could set a poor example and harm the spirit of the game.

Rising concerns over attacks in Bangladesh

The controversy has come at a time when rights groups have reported a rise in attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh. According to a report by the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities, at least 71 incidents linked to blasphemy allegations were recorded between June and December 2025. These incidents reportedly included mob violence, arrests, damage to homes, and even fatal attacks across several districts.



One such incident involved a Hindu businessman, Khokan Chandra, who survived a brutal attack on New Year’s Eve. He was beaten, stabbed, and set on fire by a mob before managing to escape by jumping into a nearby pond. He is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.