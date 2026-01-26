/'We absolutely have sympathy for ..': Scotland CEO on last-minute World Cup invite

Scotland have been handed a wildcard entry into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh were replaced at the last moment. While Scottish board are grateful for the opportunity, they have expressed sympathy for the Bangladesh players and admitted this is not how anyone wants to qualify for a global event. Scotland have been invited to take Bangladesh’s place at the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, a decision that came just days before the tournament preparations were set to begin.

Cricket Scotland’s CEO Trudy Lindblade said the entire situation was unusual and emotionally difficult, especially for the players of Bangladesh who lost their spot. “We certainly have for the Bangladesh team,” Lindblade said as per ESPN Cricinfo.

Also read | Betrayal or memory loss? How BCCI once backed Bangladesh to gain Test status in 2000

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Obviously, this is not how we wanted to go to a World Cup. There is a qualification process and nobody wants to qualify or attend or be invited to a World Cup in the way that we have done. We acknowledge it is certainly unique circumstances by our participation, and we do feel for the Bangladesh players.”

Bangladesh were replaced after they refused to travel to India, and the ICC decided not to shift their matches to Sri Lanka at short notice. As the highest-ranked team not already qualified, Scotland were invited to step in. The official confirmation came on Saturday (Jan 24) from ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta, even though Scotland had begun early planning a few days before.

“It’s been a really busy couple of days for us,” Lindblade said. “In the office today, it is all hands on deck… We’ve been almost working around the clock.” She also highlighted the pressure on their small organisation, which has just over 30 staff members.

At the same time, Scotland’s men’s Under-19 team is touring and the women’s team is competing in Nepal for their own World Cup qualification. “There might be a three-hour window when none of us are working,” she added.

Responding to possible criticism about qualifying through the “back door”, Lindblade said: “I wouldn’t use those words… People will have their views and they are entitled to their views. All we know is that we have been invited to participate in the World Cup.”

Scotland are ranked 14th in the world and will announce their squad shortly. The ICC has assured them that Indian visas will be fast-tracked. They will travel this weekend and play warm-up games against Afghanistan and Namibia in Bengaluru.