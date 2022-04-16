Will PPP join Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Cabinet? Leader Asif Ali Zardari gives a hint

Will Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) join the Cabinet of the new government led by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif?

The question seems to be on the minds of several people in Pakistan and elsewhere.

Although the PM has been laying stress that the second largest party in the ruling coalition should join it, the co-chair of PPP, Asif Ali Zardari, has hinted that the party may not take up any ministries.

The party seems to be more interested in constitutional offices, Dawn reported quoting a PPP leader. It also wants to give a chance to other members of the coalition, which comprises eight political parties.

"I don't think we are taking any ministries. We want to give a chance to our friends,” PPP co-chair told journalists on Saturday.

The remark came outside the National Assembly when Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of PPP was elected as speaker unopposed.

The Cabinet is yet to be decided. The PPP has earlier told the PM that it wants to support the government from the outside, Dawn said citing sources.

“We know the fragile nature of our alliance and we want to see the present government succeeding. We don’t want to give an impression that we have come to power only to get some portfolios or to enjoy perks and privileges. We want business,” a PPP leader had earlier said.

The PM has also been tight-lipped over the inclusion of PPP in the Cabinet. A decision on the federal Cabinet may come soon, media reports said citing sources in PML(N).

The PPP seems to have been preparing for the next elections as it has started accepting applications for ticket allotment for general elections, both for national and provincial assembly seats.

