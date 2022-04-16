Raja Parvaiz Ashraf elected new Pak National Assembly Speaker

Pakistan's National Assembly on Saturday elected Raja Parvaiz Ashraf as Speaker of the House.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf took oath as the 22nd Speaker of the National Assembly of 🇵🇰.#NASession @AyazSadiq122 pic.twitter.com/avDZVzLhX4 — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 16, 2022 ×

Ashraf was elected unopposed and was administered the oath of office as he vowed to uphold Parliamentary democracy.

Earlier, Asad Qaiser had resigned during the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan's government last week.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s first wife Jemima Goldsmith recounts life in Pak

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned just hours ahead of the National Assembly session. The Pakistan Parliament last week had elected Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister as 176 lawmakers voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against Imran's government.

Watch: Shehbaz Sharif's govt decides not to roll back fuel subsidies

In a message on Twitter, Suri said: We will never compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity," adding,"We will go to any length to protect Pakistan."

Meanwhile, reports said Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari was slapped by PTI members. Mazari was escorted out of the Assembly by officials. The Punjab Assembly session has convened to elect the new Punjab chief minister.

The assembly session was delayed after chaos inside the House amid confrontation between PTI and PML-N lawmakers.

(With inputs from Agencies)

