Imran Khan’s first wife Jemima Goldsmith recounts life in Pak as protest gets planned outside her London home

Jemima Goldsmith, first wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is feeling traumatised nowadays.

She has started to recount the horrors she had been subjected to while living with the cricketer-turned politician in Pakistan.

Jemima has also shared a poster of a protest, which is being planned outside her house in London, on April 17.

On Twitter, Jemima said on Friday, "Protest outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media... It's almost like I'm back in 90s Lahore."

In her social media reaction, she also used #PuranaPakistan.

Jemima Goldsmith was married to Imran Khan from 1995 to 2004. The couple had two children. After the divorce, she left Pakistan and settled in London.

Last year, Jemima had said, "I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues."

The protest, which has been planned outside her home, is not targetted at her but is being held to counter protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outside Nawaz Sharif's house in London, a PML-N leader said.

