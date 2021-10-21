We will not let the Taliban access the money: US on releasing Afghan frozen assets

The Deputy US Treasury Secretary, Wally Adeyemo, stated that the Taliban would have no access to Afghan central bank reserves, which are primarily held in the US.

But US has assured Afghans that it is committed to providing humanitarian aid and that the Taliban must help the distribution process.

According to Khaama Press, US Deputy Finance Minister Wally Adeyemo emphasised the need of sustaining pressure on the Taliban while emphasising that the Afghan people should not be harmed.



"We believe that it's essential that we maintain our sanctions against the Taliban but at the same time find ways for legitimate humanitarian assistance to get to the Afghan people. That's exactly what we're doing," Adeyemo told the Senate Banking Committee, according to the report.



He emphasised that the US is committed to providing humanitarian supplies to Afghans and that the Taliban must help the distribution process.



"We will continue to assert our restrictions on Haqqani network and the Taliban, but will continue humanitarian aids to Afghan people," added Adeyemo.



After the US froze the central bank's $9 billion in assets outside of Afghanistan in August, as the Taliban seized over the nation and now face an exploding economic crisis, the Taliban requested for access to the funds.

The Taliban has been unable to seize the Afghan central bank's almost $10 billion in reserves, as previously revealed by Insider.

(With inputs from agencies)