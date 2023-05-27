Temple diplomacy: Nepal PM Prachanda to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain during India visit

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is set to embark on an official visit to India, underscoring the enduring ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The visit, scheduled from May 31 to June 3, 2023, comes at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the first bilateral visit abroad by Nepal's prime minister since assuming office in December 2022.

During his visit, Prime Minister Prachanda will engage in crucial talks with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, reaffirming the commitment of both nations to the "Neighbourhood First" policy.

As a testament to the deep cultural and religious connections, Prachanda will also undertake a special trip to Ujjain in central Madhya Pradesh state, where he plans to visit the revered Mahakaleshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The temple holds immense significance as one of the twelve jyotirlingas, or sacred abodes, of Lord Shiva, and its visit by the prime minister underscores the spiritual bond shared between Nepal and India.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the Nepalese prime minister's visit aims to bolster the already strong bilateral partnership between the two nations. The trip holds broader implications as it seeks to enhance cooperation not only in the political sphere but also in areas such as solid waste management, which Prachanda will explore during his visit to Indore.

For six consecutive years, Indore has been adjudged the of cleanest city in India, according to the central government’s annual cleanliness survey.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a release highlighted the visit as a continuation of the tradition of regular high-level exchanges, signifying the unwavering commitment of both sides to further strengthen their ties.

It further emphasised the importance placed on adding momentum to the bilateral partnership, pointing to the mutual understanding and cooperation between India and Nepal.

This temple diplomacy follows the footsteps of the previous Nepalese prime minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, who, during his visit to India, paid his respects at the famous Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples in Varanasi. Such gestures not only deepen the cultural bond between the two nations but also showcase the rich religious heritage that unites Nepal and India.