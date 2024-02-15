Shehbaz Sharif to become next Pakistan PM, Maryam Nawaz nominated as Punjab CM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is set to become Pakistan's prime minister for a second term. On Tuesday (Feb 13), Sharif was named by the PML-N and coalition allies to head the country despite his elder brother and three-time PM Nawaz Sharif winning a seat in the assembly and being the favourite to be sworn in for a fourth term.

Shehbaz Sharif first served as PM from April 2022 until August 2023 when parliament dissolved ahead of the Feb 8 general elections. Sharif, 72, played a key role in keeping together a coalition of disparate parties after Imran Khan was ousted from the prime minister's post in April 2022.

He became PM as the PML-N buried differences with the Pakistani military in the face of their common rival- Khan. Before becoming the PM, Sharif served as Punjab province's chief minister thrice, making him the longest-serving CM of the province.

Maryam Nawaz nominated as Punjab CM

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz has been nominated as the chief minister of Punjab, the PML-N announced on Tuesday. Maryam entered politics in 2012 and was put in charge of the PML-N's campaign during the 2013 general elections.

A few days back, Maryam said in a post on X that her father did not want to run a minority coalition government (in Pakistan) having had clear majorities in his three previous stints as premier.

Re-polling underway in three constituencies

Repolling is currently underway in several polling stations of Khushab (NA-88), Kohat (PK-90) and Ghotki (PS-18). The polling in these three constituencies was halted on election (Feb 8) due to violence and vandalisation of the polling material, a report by Geo News said.