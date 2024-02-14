Pakistan Election: PPP's Asif Ali Zardari expected to become president

Asif Ali Zardari, who is the top leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is expected to become the president of the South Asian nation, which recently conducted a general election, but was gripped in a poll crisis, Pakistan-based The News said in its source-based report on Wednesday (Feb 14).

PPP agreed to ally with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to form a government at the Centre with Shehbaz Sharif becoming prime minister - his second term. He was prime minister of the crisis-hit nation until August when parliament was dissolved ahead of elections nation being governed by interim PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar. At the time, Nawaz was in self-imposed exile in London and disqualified from holding public office.

In Pakistan, PML-N, PPP, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML-Q), Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Tuesday announced a six-parties alliance to form a government, in a major blow to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which was claiming to form government.

Nawaz Sharif's role in new govt

The pre-election speculations suggested that Nawaz Sharif would become the prime minister, but now PLM (N) says that the party supremo is the "reality". In a post on x, the party said, "He's here to stay. He will supervise Punjab and Federal matters. Mian sb is the King maker and will remain one."

Maryam Nawaz, who is the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, "If it is being deduced that Nawaz Sharif is avoiding politics by not accepting the post of Prime Minister, then there is no truth in it. In the next 5 years, he will not only do vigorous politics, but will patronise his governments in the Federation and Punjab, God willing."

Latest in Pakistan Election

In the latest development, a PTI-backed independent candidate, Ejaz Swati, has joined the PPP. He won the PS-88 Malir seat from Karachi.

PPP released a statement by Swati which underlined his dedication to the prosperity and development of his constituency through his membership in the party. "I believe that the PPP will actively work for the betterment of the constituency," he stated.