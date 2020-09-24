Shahbaz becomes the latest from Sharif family to face graft probe

Shahbaz Sharif became the latest from the Sharif country to be accused of corruption after the Imran Khan government filed a USD 41.9 million money laundering case against him.

Earlier, Shahbaz's elder brother and former PM Nawaz Sharif was convicted in two corruption cases and was serving seven years in one of the cases when he was granted bail to visit London following a medical emergency.

Nawaz's daughter and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were also convicted in the Avenfield properties case along with him.

Pakistan-based Dawn reported that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said Shahbaz and his sons laundered money via fake accounts.

"The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a case, accusing Shahbaz Sharif and his children of money laundering to the tune of over Rs 7 billion in a Lahore NAB court," he added.

Shahzad said after the detection of 177 suspicious transactions by the financial monitoring unit, NAB pursued a probe.

He said 55 volumes and 25,000 pages of documentary evidence is there against the Sharifs, including bank statements, company records and foreign remittances.

"The record was compiled after detailed investigation by NAB teams which nominated 16 accused in the case, six family members and their 10 accomplices," he said, adding that four of the accused had revealed the money laundering carried out by the Sharif family.