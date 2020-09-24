Senior PML-N leader met Army chief over future of Nawaz Sharif: Pakistan military

Days after major opposition parties in Pakistan accused the military of meddling into politics, a senior army official claimed on Wednesday that one of the main leaders from Pakistan's main opposition party PML-N held meetings with Army chief over the future of former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Pakistan Army's media wing head Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the meetings were requested by senior PML-N leader and former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair, in an interview to Pakistan-based ARY News.

Also read | Political decisions should be taken in Parliament, not army headquarter: Maryam Nawaz

He said Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also a part of the meetings that were organised in August end and on September 7.

Also read | Bringing back Sharif is Pakistan government's responsibility, says Islamabad High Court

"In both the meetings, he (Zubair) talked about Mian Nawaz Sharif sahib and Maryam Nawaz sahiba," said Iftikhar, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He said the ISI chief told the PML-N leader that legal matters will be settled in courts and the political issues in the Parliament and "the army should be not be dragged into these matters".

In July 2018, Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield properties case.

The former PM was also jailed for seven years in Al-Azizia case in December 2018 for which he was serving his term before medical emergency caused a bail

He is currenty in London, UK and has not returned back to Pakistan despite government and court orders.