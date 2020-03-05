Probe into Afghan war crime abuses must go ahead: International Criminal Court

The International ICC judge asserted that possible atrocities committed by US forces should also be investigated.



The probe which began in 2006 included possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan since 2003.

Three years ago, chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had asked judges three years ago for a full probe which included not just the Taliban and Afghanistan government personnel but also by US troops and the CIA.



The US authorities, however, had resisted moves by the ICC with US ex-national security advisor John Bolton warning two years ago that US would arrest ICC judges if the court pursued the probe.

The US hasn't joined the investigation and does not recognise its authority.

The ICC verdict comes amid the US-Taliban peace deal which has seen large cracks in the past week with the Taliban resuming attacks on government forces after President Ghani refused to free Taliban prisoners.



Under the US-Taliban agreement, US troops will quit Afghanistan within 14 months subject to the Taliban opening talks with the Kabul government and keeping the peace in the country.