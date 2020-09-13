Pakistan: 14-year-old forcefully converted and married to her abductor

A 14-year-old Hindu girl has been allegedly kidnapped and forcefully married in Pakistan by faking her actual age on the documents.

Parsha Kumari, a 14-year-old, was abducted from the Mori district of Khairpur in Sindh in Pakistan. The family had immediately filed a mission person report with the local police. However, the local police did not take any action.

Later, it was revealed that the minor was forced to convert and was later married off to Abdul Saboor, without consent.

Abdul Saboor faked Kumari's age on the affidavit, claiming that she is 18-years-old, making her an adult. However, the documents submitted by her parents, her date of birth mentioned is 15th September 2005, which makes Kumar 14 years old. She was a student of class IX.

The local media reported that an affidavit was presented from the girl’s side in which she claimed that her old name was Parsha Kumari and she has accepted Islam. However, Kumar's family believes she has been forced into converting and marrying Saboor, who is an adult.

