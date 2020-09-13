Pakistan: Co-accused in Lahore motorway gang-rape case surrenders to police

In a major breakthrough in the Pakistan's motorway gang rape incident, Waqarul Hassan, a co-accused on Sunday surrendered himself at a Police Station in Model Town area of Lahore, Pakistani media reported.

According to the reports, the accused refused his involvement in the gang-rape incident and added that he has nothing to do with the incident.

The woman was raped at gunpoint on overnight to Wednesday by two men before the eyes of her children after her vehicle ran out of fuel. The two men are also said to have stolen money and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

The incident has sparked a countrywide outcry. Religious parties are demanding a public hanging of the culprits.

A number of protests have been held in Lahore, Islamabad and other parts of the country, demanding the government arrest the culprits and give them exemplary punishment.

