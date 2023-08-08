Landslides and floods in Nepal kill 38 so far, 33 missing

Various parts of Nepal are inundated as floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains plague the nation.

Quoting officials, Reuters reports, that at least one person was killed and a major highway was blocked this week. Overall, as of Tuesday, death roll from the annual monsoon rains has neared 40.

Toll from rains

As per Mana Acharya, an official at the Nepal home ministry, so far this year, 38 people have died, while at least 33 are missing due to the rains.

Quoting District Police Makwanpur news agency ANI reports that as landslide swept houses in Central Nepal, one woman was killed while six of her family members have gone missing. The woman was pulled alive from debris in Sigre of Bagmati Rural Municipality of the district, however; she died later.

"The rescue effort is underway; we are searching for the possible survivors. We managed to pull one from the debris but she died later. An additional six people have gone missing," a spokesperson at the District Police Office Makwanpur Tek Bahdur Karki told ANI.

Rescue workers are searching for the six mission people.

Bagmati breaches its banks

The heavy downpour has caused the Bagmati river in the Kathmandu valley to breach its banks. This has led to a flooding of areas that are home to some four million people. The heavy downpour past midnight has flooded roads and submerged temples as the Bagmati and Bishnumati rivers, along with their tributaries, burst the embankments, entering the residential areas. Local television channels have been showing video footage of locals trying to bail flood water out of their homes.

As the water in the Eastern Sindhuli River rises, authorities, as per Reuters, have asked residents of nearby areas to evacuate.

The Himalayan nation, as per Reuters, faces heavy rainfall every year between June and September. These rains kill scores of people each year, while many more go missing in the landslides and floods triggered by the downpour.

(With inputs from agencies)

