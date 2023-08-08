UN report says atrocities and war crimes by Myanmar's military 'more frequent and brazen'

An investigative report published on Tuesday (August 8) by a team of United Nations officials revealed that the war crimes committed by Myanmar's military have become "increasingly frequent and brazen". The war crimes include bombing civilians.

On February 1, 2021, a coup d'état started in Myanmar when democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), were deposed by the country's military.



Aung San Suu Kyi was detained along with ministers and members of the parliament. Ever since Suu Kyi has been in custody and facing multiple charges.

Recently, Myanmar's ruling military pardoned Suu Kyi on five of the 19 offences, which means six years will be shaved off her 33-year jail term.

Meanwhile, the UN report published by the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) said there was "strong evidence that the Myanmar military and its affiliate militias have committed three types of combat-related war crimes with increasing frequency and brazenness". The report covered the period between July 2022 and June 2023.

According to the report, these crimes include the indiscriminate or disproportionate targeting of civilians using bombs and the burning of civilian homes and buildings, resulting at times in the destruction of entire villages. The report also cited "killings of civilians or combatants detained during operations".

Nicholas Koumjian, head of the IIMM, said: "Our evidence points to a dramatic increase in war crimes and crimes against humanity in the country, with widespread and systematic attacks against civilians, and we are building case files that can be used by courts to hold individual perpetrators responsible."

UN investigators said the Myanmar military "should have known or did know" that a large number of civilians were in or around the alleged targets when the attacks took place. But the junta has justified bombings as attacks against military targets.

(With inputs from agencies)

