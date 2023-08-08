Imran Khan ready to spend his life in prison, says his lawyer

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's lawyer has said that the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was prepared to spend the rest of his life in prison, reported Geo News. The Pakistani news outlet reported that Khan's counsel Haider Panjotha has complaints about facilities provided to his client in C-Class confinement. Panjotha reportedly said that Imran Khan has been kept in "poor condition" in Attock jail.

Elaborating on poor condition of Imran Khan's cell, the lawyer said that it was infested with flies and bugs.

Panjotha, the PTI chief’s counsel, make the remark on Monday (August 7) after meeting Khan.

Imran Khan was arrested on August 5 after conviction by a court over corrupt practices related to state gift depository. Khan denies the allegations. After conviction, Khan was handed a sentence of three years in jail.

"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman," Judge Humayun Dilawar wrote in his judgment. The judge issued arrest warrant for Imran's immediate arrest. Imran Khan was moved to Attock jail after his arrest.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Khan’s lawyer said the former Prime Minister, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, was provided with a small room “which has an open washroom”.

Panjotha said further that Imran Khan told him that the police did not show him a warrant when they arrested. He claimed the police even tried to break the door of his wife Bushra Bibi's room.

The lawyer further said that Imran Khan should be allowed to meet his wife in prison.

Appeal against conviction

Imran Khan will appeal against the trial court verdict. His lawyer said that the appeal will be filed on Tuesday (August 8).

On Monday, the PTI filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to transfer Imran Khan from Attock jail to jail in Adiala. The party added that given Imran Khan's "education, habits and social and political status", he ought to be provided better or A-class facilities in jail.

"Since childhood, the petitioner is from an affluent family, and later due to his education, habits, and social and political status in the society, has got accustomed to a better mode of life... is a graduate of Oxford University, UK and the ... captain of Pakistan national Cricket...," the petition read.

"Keeping in view the petitioner's social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules," it added.

