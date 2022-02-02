Is ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif suffering from 'broken heart syndrome'? His doctor thinks so

According to reports, a doctor who examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London in a report submitted in Lahore court said that if he returns to Pakistan and is put in solitary confinement then he may develop "Takotsubo Syndrome due to stressful environment."

The cardiologist Dr. Shahbaz Gill in a tweet explained that "Takotsubo cardiomyopathy" or "broken heart syndrome" occurs when the heart muscle becomes suddenly stunned or weakened. "It mostly occurs following severe emotional or physical stress while adding that the condition is temporary and most people recover within two months," he added.

The former prime minister has been slapped with several corruption cases in the country however he was allowed to leave on medical grounds to London in 2019. Although he was given four-week bail at the time but Sharif hasn't specified when he would return to Pakistan. The Pakistan government had put Sharif on Exit Control List after the cabinet's approval last year.

Gill's medical report said solitary confinement could further "compromise" Sharif's cardiac status while recommending "routine walks" and "stress-free physical activity".

The doctor said the PML-N chief also has co-morbidities which makes him a "high risk" patient if he contacts the virus while describing his health as "complex".

The doctor detected Sharif with "ischemia", it occurs when the heart does not receive enough blood. Gill said Sharif should undergo coronary angiography and also may need coronary intervention but it has been held up due to the virus situation.

