Pak interior minister takes a dig at Nawaz Sharif, says will buy air ticket if he comes back

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday took a dig at former PM Nawaz Sharif by offering to buy an air ticket if he wants to return to the country.

The 71-year-old PML-N chief is currently living in London since he went to the UK for medical treatment in 2019.

"If Nawaz Sharif is returning, I offer him a ticket out of my own pocket," he said.

The remarks come amidst rumours and statements that Sharif may stage a comeback sooner than expected.

In a recent statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq had hinted Sharif’s return.

The PML-N's current president and younger brother of Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and the Pakistan People's Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari "are the most corrupt people of this country," said Rashid.

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government will surely complete its tenure until 2023, stressed the minister.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the former PM, last week said that Sharif may come back soon. She, however, refused to share any timeline for it.

