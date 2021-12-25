Pakistan PM's party hits reset, to undergo major overhaul, says report

If a media report is to be believed, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has dissolved all supporting political organisations of his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Friday.

The development comes as the party suffered a major defeat in the first phase of local body polls, which were recently held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country.

Also Read: Pak mission in Argentina posts cryptic message on J17 fighter jet

After attending a party meet, which was chaired by the PM, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared the important takeaways from the results of the elections with the media, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The minister said, "Chief organisers and all office-bearers have been removed from their positions.”

All future party ranks would be selected after careful consideration by a senior PTI panel, he added.

The prime minister was not happy with the performance of the party in the elections and blamed poor selection of candidates for the debacle, Chaudhary said as per the Dawn report.

Also Read: Report reveals that more than 100 MPs in Pakistan not paying income tax

PTI won less than 10 chairperson or mayor posts of the 39 seats it had contested on during the polls.

The selection of candidates should have been done on merit. "We are receiving complaints that in different areas, party tickets were distributed among family members disregarding merit," the minister added.

(With inputs from agencies)