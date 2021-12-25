In conflict-torn Myanmar, more than 30 killed, bodies burnt, say reports

In conflict-torn Kayah state of Myanmar, over 30 people, including women and children, have been killed. Their bodies were also burnt on Friday, said reports.

The incident has been reported by local human rights group and media.

In a Facebook post, Karenni Human Rights Group said, "We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing, which violates human rights."

Also Read: 'Cutting cakes with a murderer?': Photos of top Myanmar Catholic with junta chief spark outrage

The group found the burnt bodies of internally displaced people near Mo So village of Hpruso town on Saturday.

The victims, which included elders, women and children, seems to have been killed by the military that rules Myanmar.

According to the state media, Myanmar military shot and killed some "terrorists with weapons" belonging to the opposition armed forces in the village.

Also Read: Myanmar jade mine landslide: One killed, over 70 feared missing

The people, who were in seven vehicles, had not stop for the military, the report said.

Karenni National Defence Force said that the dead were not their members but civilians seeking refuge from the conflict.

"We were so shocked at seeing that all the dead bodies were of different sizes, including children, women and old people," a commander of the group told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

(With inputs from agencies)