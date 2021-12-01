Federal cabinet members can’t go abroad without permission, says Pakistan PM

In a new directive, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have barred federal cabinet members from going abroad without permission, a report by 'The Express Tribune' said.

At a recent federal cabinet meeting, the matter linked to National Assembly Member (MNA) Riaz Fatyana’s trip to Glasgow for the climate summit came up.

When it was discussed, the PM said that as he was also not undertaking foreign visits, the ministers should follow suit.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also said that the MNAs and senators of the country have been travelling abroad more than the ministers.

Khan said that even the MNAs and senators should not go on such trips. “Government affairs should be the first priority for us,” the leader added.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to allow Indian wheat to reach Afghanistan through Pakistan. Pakistan government made the decision public in a press release and via tweet.

The release said 50,000 metric tonnes of Indian wheat will go to Afghanistan a humanitarian help.

Khan also vowed to facilitate the return of Afghan patients who had gone to India for medical treatment.

"Pakistan will also facilitate the return of Afghan patients who had gone to India for medical treatment and are stuck there," announced the prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies)