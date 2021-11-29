Army colonels, majors are acting like kings, says chief justice of Pakistan  

In a major embarrassment for the powerful army of Pakistan, country’s chief justice Gulzar Ahmed said colonels and majors are acting like kings.

The chief justice said, "What the colonels and majors desire, happens," while questioning the defence secretary in Supreme Court on Friday as it was found that the military was using "strategic and defence" land for commercial activities like renting out for wedding parties and cinemas.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the three-judge bench heard the issue of lands of the military being used for commercial purposes at the Karachi registry of the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice grilled the defence secretary, retired Lt Gen Mohammad Hilal Hussain, reported Dawn newspaper.

The CJP asked whether structures, such as "cinemas and wedding halls", were built for defence purposes.

"This land was given to you for strategic and defence (purposes and yet) you have started commercial activities on it. Were wedding halls, cinemas and housing societies built for defence purposes?" the chief justice asked.

All Askari Housing Projects, which are called as Army Housing Scheme Defence, were built on cantonment lands, remarked CJP.

"We have decided that this will not happen again," the defence secretary said. He added that the construction of housing societies and military land’s commercial use would be checked and stopped.

Justice Amin asked defence secretary to provide a written explanation on how would that be made possible.

"Go and tell all the chiefs (of the armed forces) that the land meant for defence purposes will not be used for commercial objectives. Go to all the military cantonments and tell them the land will be used only for strategic purposes," CJP Ahmed ordered the defence secretary.

