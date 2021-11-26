Pak may give citizenship to foreigners living for 7 consecutive years, says report

If a report is to be believed, Pakistan government is coming up with a policy through which foreigners, who have been living in the country for seven consecutive years, may get citizenship.

The policy in this regard seems to be on the cards and will come out soon, said a report by newspaper ‘Daily Times’ in Pakistan.

This remark came from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik while he was addressing the 8th annual National Data Privacy Conference, which was organised by Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) in Islamabad.

Malik said that a policy is under formulation to grant citizenship to foreigners, who have been living in Pakistan for over seven years consecutively.

The chairman also said that another policy, where citizens will get the right to check their data, is being made. When this comes into effect, the citizens will be able to check whether a bank or FBR has checked their data in one year or not.

NADRA Chairman, while addressing the conference, also claimed that the data of the agency is completely secure.

(With inputs from agencies)