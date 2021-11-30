'Historic rally': Women in Pakistan's Gwadar demand basic rights

Hundreds of women in Pakistan's Gwadar district took to the streets as part of the Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek (Movement for Gwadar's rights). The women demanded to end illegal fishing by trawlers and lifting trade restrictions with Iran.

The rally started at Al Johar Public School and concluded at Marine Drive. In what is being deemed as a "historic rally," Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, the leader of the movement said that every citizen of Gwadar had mobilised for their basic rights. He was quoted by The Dawn as saying, "The people of Gwadar have been deceived in the name of CPEC and Gwadar port while they have not benefited from it."

Massive turnout of Baloch Women on the call of Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch to lodge protest against the cruelty of state and military in #Gwadar. https://t.co/t1YUO4NGrZ — Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi (@miqazi) November 29, 2021 ×

Thousands of women record historical protest in Port city of #Gwadar for the basic amenities of life. The masses in Gwadar are on a sit-in for the last 15 days. pic.twitter.com/3kQitWvnIC — The Baloch News (@thebalochnews) November 29, 2021 ×

He further highlighted that the drug mafia was running drugs and liquor business. This was being done with the involvement of the local administration. “If CPEC and Gwadar port are not for the prosperity of the local people, then they do not need to be here,” he added.

In images and videos that have gone viral on social media, women could be seen holding posters and chanting slogans - "Gwadar ko haq do".

Activist Jibran Nasir tweeted a video where women in large numbers can be seen marching and shouting slogans. On his Twitter handle, he wrote, "All have the same demand: to provide the entire Makran area with basic amenities like potable and clean water."

The demonstrators, included female students, political workers and working women who came from areas including Turbat, Ormara, Jewani, Pasni.

