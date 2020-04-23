Death toll in Pakistan due to coronavirus rises to 212; Punjab, Sindh worst affected

The death toll in Pakistan due to coronavirus rose to 212 as the country reported 10,927 cases of the virus.

Pakistan's Punjab province and Sindh continued to report large number of cases with over eight thousand cases combined.

Balochistan has reported 552 cases so far of COVID-19 infections.

In Punjab, the number of cases has risen to 4,706 with Sindh reporting 3,671 cases so far. Punjab province reported 116 new cases even as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country.

Sind on Thursday reported 298 new cases and four more deaths due to the virus as the provincial government opened testing lab facility. Balochistan reported two deaths due to the virus while the government said that 181 people have recovered in the past 24 hours in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that "indefinite lockdown" was not an option while asserting that the speed of the virus has been unprecedented.

The country's capital Islamabad also reported new cases with 10 patients being infected with the virus in the past 24 hours.

As the number of cases crossed the 10,000 mark, Dr Zafar Mirza asked citizens to do "self-accountability" while warning that the days ahead would be "challenging".

As the virus continued to spread domestically, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said over 46,000 stranded citizens had registered themselves to be repatriated.