Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tests negative for coronavirus 

The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is out of self-isolation after he tested negative for coronavirus.

Khan had gone into self-quarantine after he came int contact with Faisal Edhi, chairman of Pakistan based Edhi Foundation, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Edhi tested positive for the virus shortly after meeting the Pakistan prime minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). I am happy to report that his test is NEGATIVE. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) April 22, 2020

