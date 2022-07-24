Closure of girl’s school in Afghanistan temporary, not permanent, says Taliban

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, it’s been more than 300 days since the time schools for girls were shut. However, on Saturday (June 23), a foreign ministry spokesman, Qahar Balkhi during an interview with CGTN said, “this suspension is a temporary suspension, and it is not a permanent ban, it has never been called a ban.” As per Tolo News, in defense of the Taliban, the speaker claimed that the closure of schools for girls was due to the conservative attitudes of the majority of Afghans towards women and education. The leader further continued that they are working to find a mutual solution, ANI reported.

As per Balki, the main reason behind the decision was extremely rigid views on women and their capabilities that the majority of the society holds and that the government is attempting to adopt a gradual approach.

Fariah, a student questioned, “When women are not allowed to see a namhram, then who should treat a woman when she gets sick?”

Another student said, “It is very disappointing and we ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen our schools," said a student.”

There is no other option for the government to create a progressive society other than education and community engagement, said Waheeda, a university lecturer.

Girls who have been unable to attend school for more than eleven months are pleading to reopen the schools for them. The Taliban government in Afghanistan received harsh criticism from all over the world for issuing a decision to prohibit girls from attending education past sixth grade.

As per United Nations Assistance Mission Afghanistan (UNAMA), women before the Taliban takeover participated in all facets of public and daily life such as education and the workforce. After the Taliban’s decision, girls weren’t allowed to return to secondary schools, abstaining women from completing 12 years of basic education.

