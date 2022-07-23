Afghan YouTuber assaulted for 'fun' by Taliban terrorists

The Taliban rule in Afghanistan continues to make a mockery of humanity. More than a month after Ajmal Haqiqi, a model-YouTuber, along with his three colleagues was arrested by the terrorist outfit, they are being brutally tortured and filmed for voyeuristic pleasures.

Reportedly, a video of Taliban terrorists mercilessly torturing and beating Ajmal with rods has gone viral on social media. It is being reported that the Taliban terrorists filmed the video for ‘fun’ and to share it on their WhatsApp groups.

Ajmal and his friends arrested on charges of Blasphemy

As reported previously by WION, Ajmal and his colleagues have been arrested on charges of Blasphemy, according to the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence.

Reportedly, in the controversial video, one of Ajmal’s aides, having a speech impediment, recited a few verses of the Quran in a funny manner. The video was made for humorous purposes and didn’t intend to insult the holy book of Muslims.

However, the Taliban took offence and dispatched its terrorists to arrest the youngsters, despite Ajmal posting an apology video, on charges of ‘insulting Islamic sacred values’. Since then, the four of them have been kept in captivity.

A video was released a day after their arrest where Ajmal could be seen parroting the lines fed to him by the Taliban and confessing to the non-existent crime.

The Taliban have detained #Afghanistan’s famous fashion model and YouTuber #AjmalHaqiqi. The Taliban have accused him of disrespecting ‘Islam & Afghan culture’. In this video, he is giving a forced confession and it is evident that he has been beaten as well.#FreeAjmal pic.twitter.com/JjBnMcTIVk — Qais Alamdar (@Qaisalamdar) June 7, 2022 ×

Amnesty International objected to the arrest and demanded the Taliban immediately release the YouTubers and end their censorship. It further added:

“Restrictions to the right to freedom of expression must be clearly provided by law and be strictly necessary and proportionate to a legitimate aim. International human rights law does not permit restrictions of freedom of expression simply on the grounds it has the potential to offend or insult nor for the protection of religious beliefs or the religious sensibilities of their adherents. This incident is a classic example of how the Taliban is creating a climate of fear in Afghanistan by using arbitrary arrests and coercion to force people into silence.”

Ever since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan last August, the country has descended into chaos. Women’s rights have been snatched away and a plethora of caveman rules have been imposed to keep any kind of dissent in check.

