Attack on Afghan defence minister in Kabul claimed by Taliban  

Warning more assaults on top government officials, the Taliban claimed to have carried out the deadly attack on the Afghan defence minister in Kabul. The group spokesman said on Wednesday, its fighters were behind the incident.

In a statement, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman, Taliban said, "Last night a martyrdom attack was carried out on the defence minister's residence."

He also added that more 'retaliatory operations' against top government officials were being planned.

In the attack, at least eight people, including a woman, were killed. More than 20 others were also hurt in a car bomb blast. The incident happened near Acting Defense Minister Gen Bismillah Mohammadi’s residence on Tuesday night, said Interior Ministry on Wednesday.

The attack was carried out around 8 pm local time in Shirpoor area, district 10, Kabul. In the area, most of the high-ranking government officials reside.

At first, car bomb exploded close to Minister’s house and then, around four gunmen entered a nearby house and fought with security guards.

The security forces also arrived at the scene shortly, and ambulances were also seen leaving the area within an hour of the incident.

