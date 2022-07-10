As Sri Lanka economic crisis forces President Rajapaksa to resign, here's a timeline of the chaos

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of angry people gathered in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, calling for the government to accept responsibility for the country's dire state. Faced with an angry mob, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to tender his resignation. First in line to succeed him, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also declared his willingness to resign in order to create a unity government. This marked the conclusion of months of anti-government demonstrations sparked by a severe economic crisis that bankrupted the island nation in South Asia and rage over the corruption of the governing Rajapaksa clan. For months the 22 million people island nation has seen its worst economic crisis on record, with months-long blackouts, severe food and fuel shortages, and soaring inflation.

Here is a recap of how the crisis developed:

April 1: After a wave of protests, Rajapaksa proclaims a brief state of emergency, allowing security personnel broad authority to detain and arrest suspects.

April 3: At a late-night meeting, almost the entire cabinet of Sri Lanka resigns, leaving Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda, the prime minister, isolated.

After resisting calls to request a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the governor of the central bank announces his resignation the next day.

April 5: Ali Sabry, the finance minister, steps down just one day after being appointed.

As former allies call for Rajapaksa to resign, the embattled leader loses his parliamentary majority. He lifts the state of emergency.

April 10: Doctors in Sri Lanka claim to be running out on life-saving medications and issue a dire warning that the crisis may kill more people than the coronavirus pandemic.

April 12: After running out of foreign currency, as a "last resort," the government declares default on its $51 billion in international debt to acquire critically needed products.

April 19: A demonstrator is killed by police, the first casualty of several weeks of anti-government unrest.

The IMF asserts the next day that before a rescue package can be agreed upon, Sri Lanka must restructure its enormous external debt.

May 9: Peaceful demonstrators camped outside the president's beachside office in Colombo are attacked by a mob of government supporters who have been bussed in from the countryside.

In the retaliatory attacks that follow, nine people are killed and hundreds more are hurt.

After tens of thousands of demonstrators surrounded his Colombo home, Mahinda Rajapaksa is forced to quit as prime minister and Ranil Wickremesinghe takes his place.

May 10: Anyone engaged in looting or "causing harm to life" to be shot at sight, orders defence ministry. Despite a new government curfew, which is lifted at the end of the week, protesters continue to demonstrate.

June 10: The UN warns that millions of people in Sri Lanka are already in need of assistance due to a dire humanitarian crisis.

June 27: The government says Sri Lanka is nearly out of fuel and halts all petrol sales except for essential services.

July 1: A day after the IMF asks Sri Lanka to rein in high prices and galloping inflation, the government releases data indicating inflation has reached a record high for the ninth consecutive month.

July 9: Shortly before protesters attack the property, President Rajapaksa escapes his official residence in Colombo with the aid of troops. He is then transferred to an undisclosed location offshore.

The home of Wickremesinghe is set on fire.

Mahinda Abeywardana, the speaker of the parliament, makes a televised address after Rajapaksa later agrees to resign on July 13. Wickremesinghe also offers his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies)

