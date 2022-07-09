Video: Protesters attack Sri Lanka prime minister's house, set it on fire — Police

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe's home was attacked and set on fire by irate protesters. According to the Prime Minister's Office, a mob broke into Wickremesinghe's private residence, set it on fire, and wrecked some of his personal vehicles.

The Prime Minister previously stated that he is ready to step down to create room for an all-party government.

Earlier today, Sri Lanka’s prime minister agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president’s residence and office in a fury over a worsening economic crisis.

Just in: Private residence of Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe set on fire.pic.twitter.com/6cQKLcpsHb — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 9, 2022 ×

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Amid massive unrest in the country, protestors set ablaze the private residence of Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe#SriLankaCrisis pic.twitter.com/BDkyScWpui — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022 ×

When all parties have reached an agreement on a new government, the prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, said in a voice statement that he will step down.

“Today in this country we have a fuel crisis, a food shortage, we have the head of the World Food Program coming here and we have several matters to discuss with the IMF. Therefore, if this government leaves there should be another government,” he said.

His decision followed the largest rally to ever sweep Sri Lanka, in which tens of thousands of protesters burst through barriers and stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home and neighbouring office to express their rage against a figure they consider accountable for the country's darkest crisis.

People were captured on camera splashing around in the house's outdoor pool in a joyful atmosphere. Some people made "statements" from the conference room demanding that Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe resign, while others lounged on mattresses or poured tea and drank it.

SRI LANKANS take a dip at the Presidential palace's swimming pool, raid the bedroom and kitchen as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees. Protestors want the Head of State OUT #SriLanka #gotabayarajapaksa #GotaGoHome @WIONews pic.twitter.com/l7mK7qMQRk — Eric Njoka 🇰🇪 (@eriknjoka) July 9, 2022 ×

Wickremesinghe claimed he suggested an all-party government to the president, but he made no mention of Rajapaksa's whereabouts. The creation of a new government was now being discussed by opposition groups in Parliament.

