Another embarrassing moment for Pakistan! Asim Munir gifts fake image of 'Op Bunyan' to PM Shehbaz Sharif, gets trolled

Asim Munir, Pakistan's new Army Field Marshal, is once again all over the internet, and for all the wrong reasons. Munir has been trolled by netizens for gifting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a purported photo of Pakistan's Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. The top Pakistani army official gave a framed painting of the operation, which was against India's Operation Sindoor. However, in reality, the painting was a 2019 image of Chinese military strikes.

Munir presented the painting to the Pakistani PM during a dinner. The event was held to honour the Pakistani armed forces' "steadfast commitment," and the "indomitable spirit."

The dinner was attended by the top political and military leadership of Pakistan: President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.

What did the painting show?

People on the internet claimed that the painting gifted by Munir was an image of a Chinese military drill. The image was debunked by a single Google search.

"Pak PM just gifted Asim Munir a photo from a 2019 Chinese military drill—faking war glory against India. Instead, India provided corroborated evidence of strikes with precision and power during #OperationSindoor. Denial, deception, and delusion remain the state policy of Pakistan," a user wrote on the social media platform X.

"They can't even produce original visuals of their military operation," another X user wrote.

"In another embarrassing moment, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gifts a morphed photo of a Chinese PHL-03 rocket launcher downloaded from Google Images to Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir. (smiling emoji).#Pakistan #asimmunir #operationsindoor #India #viral #funny #globalnews #trending #news," another social media user wrote on Instagram.

What is 'Operation Bunyan-un-Maroos'?

Just days after India set in motion cross-border anti-terror 'Operation Sindoor' (May 7) to avenge the deaths of 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday (May 10) launched an attack code-named 'Operation Bunyan-un-Maroos'.

Under this operation, Pakistan early in the morning started indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB). Islamabad's military initiated heavy shelling of residential areas in India's Jammu and Kashmir.