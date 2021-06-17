What is the centre of our galaxy: A supermassive black hole or a massive amount of dark matter?

As per a new study, the Milky Way's core could be dark matter rather than a supermassive black hole.

The research is based on studies of the objects closest to the core of the galaxy.

Evidence implies that Sagittarius A* is not a gigantic black hole, but rather a mass of dark matter, according to a team of researchers from the International Center for Relativistic Astrophysics.

If this is correct, it may shed light on how supermassive black holes form.

Scientists are still working on this, but a previously unknown class of space particles is casting doubt on the black hole idea.

These objects “look like gas but behave like stars,” physicist Andrea Ghez told ScienceAlert in 2020.

Astrophysicists were confronted with a puzzle in 2014: a gas cloud known as G2 had migrated close enough to Sagittarius A* to be destroyed and dragged in by the black hole. The gas cloud, on the other hand, went on its path unscathed.

Although dark matter can and does turn into black holes, scientists believe that Sagittarius A* is a blob-like mass that would require a lot more material to develop into a black hole.