Trusty ol' Hubble Space Telescope is working again after NASA fixes problem

The James Webb Space Telescope may be humanity's latest and best 'eye in the sky' with all the latest tech to glean corners of the universe hitherto out of our scientific reach, but this in no way diminishes importance and significant of good old Hubble Space Telescope which has loyally been bringing us space photos since eary 90s.

Hubble Space Telescope is up and running again. The Space Telescope experienced a glitch and went into 'safe mode' on November 19. But NASA has fixed the problem and Hubble has started doing what it has been doing best, focus its lenses at distant corners of the universe and bring us more insights.

The telescope went in safe mode last month after one of its gyros failed. The gyros are important pieces of machinery since they are part of the telescope's aiming and guidance system. Their function also helps Fine Guidance Sensors and Reaction Wheels.

On November 19, one of these gyros failed and telescope went in safe mode. NASA engineers quickly made repairs the next day but it failed again. As a result, operations of the space telescope stopped on November 21.

A repair was made again but a failure was again observed on November 23. The operations were then suspended till December 8.

But now, NASA has fixed the problem and Hubble Space Telescope started working again less than a week ago.

The Hubble legacy

Hubble Space Telescope, when it was launched in the 90s, was a huge leap in space exploration and study as humanity, for the first time had an actual telescope in space which was able to bypass problems faced by earth-based telescopes. Although we can observe the cosmos from Earth, the problems introduced by factors such as Earth's atmosphere and more, put constraints on out stargazing.