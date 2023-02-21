Researchers in Florida hunt invasive pythons by strapping their prey with GPS collars

Researchers are fitting location-tracking collars on species like raccoons and opossums that the predatory snakes prey on in order to more effectively locate, trap, and eradicate invasive Burmese pythons in Florida's Everglades, as reported by the Guardian.

Burmese python populations have increased recently in south Florida as a result that many snake owners release their pets into the wild as they become too large to manage.

The small animal population takes the brunt of the huge snake's appetite because those pythons in particular may grow to be 20 feet or longer.

Researchers at Southern Illinois University, Crocodile Lake, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences did not plan on capturing the pythons in Florida when they filed their initial funding proposals.

The purpose of the study was to investigate, using GPS collars, how additional food sources, such as abandoned garbage dumps and feeding stations for feral cats, may affect the movement and behaviour of small and medium-sized mammals.

But in September, they noticed unusual behavior coming from a possum's GPS collar, and they later discovered that a 12 foot, 62 pound Burmese python had devoured the animal (28kg). The researchers used the signal from the collar to successfully catch the snake, which was underground.

“We always knew it was a possibility and that it had the potential to be flashy and scale up as a means of python removal from the environment,” said Michael Cove, a research curator at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences who spoke to the Guardian.

A few months after their initial capture, the crew successfully captured a 77-pound female python that had consumed a racoon. The snake was eventually euthanised. And yet, obstacles encountered along the route have helped researchers identify improvements to make to their future plans to broaden the capture technique.