James Webb Space Telescope sets sights on THESE cosmic marvels until mid-2025

The Space Telescope Science Institute has unveiled its selection of astronomy projects that will utilise the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) over the coming two years. The institute disclosed 253 General Observers (GO) programmes slated to use the JWST for approximately 5,500 collective hours between July 2024 and June 2025, termed Cycle 3 of JWST operations.

Cycle 3 is aiming to build upon the scientific achievements of the previous years since 2022. David Kipping from Columbia University who is part of a team will be focusing on the search for exomoons, moons orbiting exoplanets beyond our solar system. The search will be around Kepler-167e, a gas giant situated 1,115 light-years away.

One project titled "Constraining the atmosphere of the terrestrial exoplanet TOI-4481b" will be using JWST's instruments to assess the atmospheric conditions of an exoplanet, contributing to our understanding of habitable conditions beyond Earth.

Exploring supermassive black holes

The cycle will also be looking into the realm of supermassive black holes. The researchers will target quasars in the early universe and the nature of primordial black holes. These studies will unravel the role of supermassive black holes in galaxy formation and growth over cosmic time.

"Some of the proposals that catch my interest are 'Understanding galaxy formation at cosmic dawn,' 'Galactic Winds in the Early Universe' and 'Dead or alive? Unveiling the nature of massive galaxies in the early Universe,'" Luz Angela Garcia, a cosmologist at the Universidad ECCI in Columbia, reportedly told Space.com.

"Most of these proposals focus on studying the properties of the first galaxies in the universe — very high-redshift systems that need spectroscopic confirmation," Garcia added.

The JWST's unique ability to detect infrared light will also enable it to peer deep into the universe's past, examining the earliest stars and galaxies. Cycle 3 will continue this exploration, with projects like those investigating the epoch of reionisation, a crucial phase in cosmic evolution.

Beyond these focal areas, JWST Cycle 3 will also encompass a wide range of research topics, from stellar physics to the dynamics of our own solar system's celestial bodies. The telescope's versatility will ensure its utility in exploring various facets of the cosmos.