A medieval astronomical instrument is proof of scientific collaborations across cultures and generations

An unexpected discovery of a medieval astronomical instrument turned out to be an age-old record of cross-cultural scientific collaboration.

The brass astrolabe originates from 11th-century Spain and has undergone various alterations and additions in multiple languages throughout the centuries, reflecting the diverse ownership and adaptations made to suit individual needs and preferences.

Hence, this object transcends mere rarity; it is nearly unparalleled. It serves as a palimpsest, documenting the evolving ideas and requirements of its users in response to shifting global dynamics and contexts.

"This isn't just an incredibly rare object. It's a powerful record of scientific exchange between Arabs, Jews, and Christians over hundreds of years," says historian Federica Gigante of the University of Cambridge, who rediscovered the astrolabe and its inscriptions in an Italian museum in Verona.

Age-old astrolabe, a testament to cross-cultural scientific collaboration

Astrolabes are instruments designed to map the celestial realm and boast a rich history spanning centuries. They first emerged in Ancient Greece, but only through development in the Islamic world did they reach their full versatility.

The Verona astrolabe was discovered in the collection of Fondazione Museo Miniscalchi-Erizzo in Verona in the 17th century. The newly uploaded photo of the astrolabe on the museum’s website was first noticed by Gigante, who specialises in artefacts from the Islamic world. "When I visited the museum and studied the astrolabe up close, I noticed that not only was it covered in beautifully engraved Arabic inscriptions but that I could see faint inscriptions in Hebrew. I could only make them out in the raking light entering from a window,” said Gigante.

After scrutinising the astrolabe, Gigante concludes that it was made in Al-Andalus in Islamic Spain in the 11th century.

The engravings on the object are a testament to rich cultural history. Some of the Arabic inscriptions are Muslim prayer lines and prayer names. Since astrolabes could be used for timekeeping, this suggests that at least one owner used the artefact for prayer.

Another Arabic inscription reads "for Isḥāq" and "the work of Yūnus". Gigante believes this inscription was added sometime after the astrolabe was made. It's not possible to tell who Isḥāq and Yūnus might be, or whether Yūnus was the one who made the astrolabe, but the two names in English are Isaac and Jonas.

In medieval Spain, there was a sizable Sephardic Jewish community who spoke Arabic. This inscription could mean that the astrolabe spent some time there as well.

The Hebrew inscriptions include translations for astrological constellations, Gigante says.

"These Hebrew additions and translations suggest that at a certain point, the object left Spain or North Africa and circulated amongst the Jewish diaspora community in Italy, where Arabic was not understood, and Hebrew was used instead,” she explains.

Eventually, an individual, possibly a Latin or Italian speaker, inscribed latitude corrections in Western Arabic numerals (the numerals that we use today) on both sides of the astrolabe.

Across the centuries, numerous artefacts have arrived at our doorstep carrying untold tales. The Verona astrolabe is no exception; however, its inscriptions and engravings provide a rare glimpse into its historical journey.

"This object is Islamic, Jewish, and European, they can't be separated," Gigante says.