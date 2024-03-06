James webb space telescope discovers first stars of universe in distant galaxy GN-z11

Through observations of the distant galaxy GN-z11 by James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), researchers have uncovered evidence pointing towards the existence of the universe's original stars, dubbed Population III stars, and a voracious supermassive black hole at the galaxy's core.

The JWST's observations of GN-z11, known for its extreme distance from Earth and its remarkable luminosity, have provided crucial insights into the mechanisms driving galaxy formation in the early universe.

Roberto Maiolino and his team from the University of Cambridge spearheaded the investigation, using the telescope's advanced near-infrared instruments to delve into the mysteries of this ancient cosmic entity.

The discovery of Population III stars, though indirect, marks a significant milestone in our understanding of cosmic history.

Since there were no predecessors, they would have lacked heavy elements, consisting solely of the pure hydrogen and helium created during the cosmic event known as the Big Bang.

By detecting a clump of ionised helium in GN-z11, researchers inferred the presence of these elusive stars. Maiolino, in a statement, said, "The fact that we don't see anything else beyond helium suggests that this clump must be fairly pristine."

"This is something that was expected by theory and simulations in the vicinity of particularly massive galaxies from these epochs — that there should be pockets of pristine gas surviving in the halo, and these may collapse and form Population III stars."

Supermassive blackhole

The team's observations unveiled the presence of a supermassive black hole, estimated to be two million times the mass of our sun. "We found extremely dense gas that is common in the vicinity of supermassive black holes accreting gas," said Maiolino in the same statement. "These were the first clear signatures that GN-z11 is hosting a black hole that is gobbling matter."

This groundbreaking study detailing these discoveries has been accepted for publication in a scientific journal. As humanity continues to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos, each new revelation brings us closer to comprehending our universe's origins and evolution.