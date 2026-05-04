/Eta Aquarids meteor shower: Best places and time to see the Halley's Comet debris in India

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is set to peak on the nights of May 5 and 6. It is one of the most spectacular stargazing events as it originates from the debris of Halley's Comet. The shower will be visible in India also, provided you are in an area with clear skies. They are classified by NASA as fast-moving meteors that enter Earth's atmosphere at speeds of 65 kilometres per second. Typically, you can see 40-60 meteors in an hour, according to the American Meteor Society. Here are more details and what you should know about the Eta Aquarids meteor shower and the comet that created it.

Best time to watch Eta Aquarids meteor shower



The best time to see the Eta Aquarids meteor shower in India will be between 2:00 am and 4:30 am IST. The radiant point rises in the southeast, and the sky will be the darkest just before dawn breaks. According to NASA, the meteor fall will leave behind "trains", or glowing pieces of debris that will be visible for several seconds.

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How to watch Eta Aquarids meteor shower



To locate the Eta Aquarids, look towards the southeast horizon, near the constellation Aquarius (the Water Jar asterism). For best views, try getting to a place with minimal light pollution. You do not require any equipment, such as binoculars or telescope, as they will be visible with the naked eye. Lie down and focus your attention on the southeast sky. Give your eyes about half an hour to adjust to the darkness, and soon you will be able to see the falling meteors.

Best place to watch Eta Aquarids meteor shower



The best views are expected in southern and central India. Here, you can expect up to 40 to 60 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. In northern India, 10 to 30 meteors will be visible in an hour. Overall, India will be one of the best places to see the Eta Aquarids.

Where do Eta Aquarids come from?



When viewed from Earth, this meteor shower appears to originate from near the constellation Aquarius, hence the name Aquarids. The famous Halley’s Comet is its parent body. Officially designated 1P/Halley, it is a short-period comet which visits Earth every 75 to 79 years. Right now, it is travelling near the outer solar system, far beyond the orbit of Saturn. It reached its farthest point in 2023 and is now on a return trip towards the Sun. It will next be visible in 2061.