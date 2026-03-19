/Earth sees fifth mystery visitor of 2026: Texas fireball moving bizarrely shocks onlookers as it shoots upwards

A mysterious unidentified fireball was seen zig-zagging through the sky over Texas on Tuesday night, with some calling it a UFO because of its strange trajectory. This is the fourth such object in a week, and fifth overall in 2026, to make an appearance anywhere in the world - Ohio, Turkey, Australia and New York. The object was captured over Red Oak, and videos show an orange fireball that went against the laws of physics. A typical meteor moves in a straight line and either crashes or burns up in the atmosphere. However, the mystery visitor in Texas moved bizarrely. It was moving towards the ground and suddenly changed direction, turned upwards and continued to move. The Pennsylvania and Ohio fireball was seen streaking through the sky on Tuesday morning. The Turkey incident was recorded on Sunday in the city of Uşak. A bright green meteor was spotted by residents of Sydney.
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The objects in Australia, Ohio and Turkey have been clearly identified as meteors. However, the latest incident has not been confirmed to be a meteor because of its bizarre movement. Witnesses claim they saw a bright orange tail being released by the object, like fire coming from a rocket. But most meteors can also release such fiery tails because of the speed with which they enter the Earth's atmosphere. It left social media buzzing with speculations as curious netizens proposed all kinds of theories. Some said it appeared to be a UFO because it manoeuvred left and right and even changed direction. Others think it might not be either a meteor or a UFO, and possibly was a drone carrying fireworks.
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Video of Texas fireball
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What was the Texas fireball? UFO? Drones? Skydiver?
A social media user wrote, "Red Oak, Texas, 'meteor" zigzagging like it's got a pilot? Up, down, hover – no straight drop." Some suggested that it could be a skydiver, and smirked at those proposing it was a "controlled" object. The most strange thing this object did was shooting up when it should have fallen down. "Meteors burn straight paths while fragmenting from atmospheric friction, yet this one moves with eerie precision, almost like it's piloted," a user wrote. Its movement defies logic and science, and hints at the possibility that it was an artificial object. Strange acting lights were also seen in New York City 10 days ago. They steered, stopped and hovered and appeared to be chasing each other.