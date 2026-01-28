/Meteorite older than Earth found in UK: Why the discovery by a 9-year-old girl matters

In a discovery that has left scientists stunned, a nine-year-old girl in the United Kingdom stumbled upon a rare meteorite that is older than Earth. Ariana Church was with her family at Penarth beach in South Wales, looking for rocks, when she saw a dark one that was different from the others on the beach. She was right, as it turned out to be a 4.5-billion-year-old relic from the dawn of our solar system. Ariana is an avid collector of fossils and sea glass and was exploring the beach with her family. She spotted an unusual tennis-ball-sized object. You will usually find limestone rocks on the Welsh coast. However, this rock was unlike anything. It was heavier and had a metallic texture. "I just saw this rock, and it looked different from all the others," Ariana said, recounting the moment she picked up the cosmic traveller. Her parents didn't think much of the rock. But they ran a search on Google Lens, which suggested that the rock was definitely a meteorite. They also reached out to an expert for further confirmation, and were shocked when he confirmed the unimaginable—Ariana had found a piece of space history.